Amir Holds Phone Call With Palestinian President

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held on Sunday a telephone conversation with HE President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the situation in Palestine and ways for de-escalation and calm.

HH the Amir stressed, during the call, that safeguarding the lives of civilians, sparing them the consequences of conflict, and reducing escalation are top priorities for the State of Qatar, which is making all its diplomatic efforts with various concerned parties to achieve this goal.

His Highness reiterated the State of Qatar's call for de-escalation and exercising the utmost restraint.

His Highness underscored the State of Qatar's steadfast stance on the Palestinian issue and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, as well as the State of Qatar's condemnation of all Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, their lands, and their holy sites, which undermine the prospects for a just solution to the issue.

The Palestinian President thanked HH the Amir for his continuous support for the Palestinian issue and the Palestinian people, as well as for Qatar's efforts and unwavering positions regarding the just Palestinian issue.