Man Killed In Russian Shelling Of Antonivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians struck Antonivka, Kherson region, killing a 50-year-old man.
"Today's Russian shelling took a human life. A 50-year-old man was killed in Antonivka. The details of his death are being established," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram . Read also:
Eleven injured amid Russian shelling of Kherson
son
As reported, Russians injured an 11-year-old girl in Kherson region on Saturday. Now she is in a coma.
