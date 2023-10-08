Zelensky Announces Joint Action With Partners To Counter Terror

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced joint action with international partners in the fight against terror.

“Next week we will work together with our partners to ensure the unity of the world in the fight against terror. Various international events have already been planned,” the President said in his evening address .

According to him, the Ukrainian position will be in favor of unity and joint action.

“Terror has opened too many fronts against humanity. The war against Ukraine. The war in the Middle East. Terrible destabilization in Africa. Constant attempts to provoke a crisis in the world food market. Being strong in such conditions means standing up to terror. It is not enough to be a great country. It is not enough to be a rich country. It is not enough to have ambitions. To be strong is to help protect people and lives from all forms of terror. And that is exactly what it is. To help,” Zelensky stressed.

sky holds urgent call with Netanyah

As reported, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

About 700 Israelis have been already killed in Hamas attacks.

Two citizens of Ukraine were killed in Israel. Measures are being taken to repatriate the bodies.

Israel officially declared a state of war for the first time since 1973.