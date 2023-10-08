President Of Slovakia Explains Her Position On Not Providing Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovakia will not provide security assistance to Ukraine after the victory of the anti-Ukrainian Smer party in the elections.

As TV Markiza informs, President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová noted that the powers of the president did not include making decisions on the supply of security assistance.

At the same time, Acting Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor consulted with Čaputová about his position that his government would no longer approve decisions on the provision of security assistance. The president noted that she had agreed with his reasoning.

In addition, according to Čaputová, another factor was the content of the security assistance package.

"It was not only about ammunition... If there was only ammunition, it would be a completely different issue, a completely different topic of discussion," she said, adding that it was about other, more powerful equipment.

As reported, parliamentary elections were held in Slovakia on September 30, in which the populist party Smer-SD ("Direction – Social Democracy") won. Its leader, Robert Fico, built his campaign on rhetoric that denied support for Ukraine.

The new coalition government should be formed by October 16.