Ukraine To Use UAH 1.8B IBRD Grant To Restore Critical Logistics Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian government will use a UAH 1.8 billion grant from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to restore critical logistics infrastructure.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the relevant resolution was approved at a government meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"We are approving a resolution that will enable us to use a UAH 1.8 billion grant to restore critical logistics infrastructure and road connections. This is a grant from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development under the RELINC project," the Prime Minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Kyiv School of Economics, the total amount of damage to Ukraine's infrastructure caused by Russia's full-scale invasion is estimated at $143.8 billion