Ukraine To Use UAH 1.8B IBRD Grant To Restore Critical Logistics Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian government will use a UAH 1.8 billion grant from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to restore critical logistics infrastructure.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the relevant resolution was approved at a government meeting, Ukrinform reports. Read also:
Over 200 Ukrainian companies start developing drones this year – PM Shmyhal
"We are approving a resolution that will enable us to use a UAH 1.8 billion grant to restore critical logistics infrastructure and road connections. This is a grant from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development under the RELINC project," the Prime Minister said.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Kyiv School of Economics, the total amount of damage to Ukraine's infrastructure caused by Russia's full-scale invasion is estimated at $143.8 billion
MENAFN08102023000193011044ID1107208701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.