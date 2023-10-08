Government To Provide Housing To 2,400 Families Of Veterans This Year Laputina

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, 2,400 families of veterans in Ukraine will receive new homes.

Minister of Veterans' Affairs Yulia Laputina said this during the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“One of the main needs that veterans have now is housing. This year, 2,400 families will be provided with housing. This is important because these people have been waiting in line since the

ministry was established," she said.

Laputina noted that these families will receive a subvention for the purchase of housing. According to her, the budget for 2024 will include more funds to provide veterans with housing.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry for Veterans' Affairs completed the distribution of subventions for the payment of monetary compensation for the purchase of housing under four budget programs in the amount of UAH 5.5 billion foreseen for 2023.