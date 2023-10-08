Two Kuwaiti Racers Win 2Nd, 3Rd Positions In Motosurf World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Fares Ramadhan and Hamad Al-Haddad, of Kuwait, ranked second and third respectively in fourth and final round of the UIM MotoSurf World Cup in Zadar city, Croatia, on Sunday.

The final of the three-day championship saw exciting contests among 120 racers from 20 countries, said Marzouq Al-Dihani, board member of Kuwait Sea Sport Club.

Today's results put Ramadhan atop the general ranking of the 2023 season of the championship while Al-Haddad came second in the junior category, Al-Dihani told KUNA.

Germany hosted the first round of the championship in May, Italy the second in June, and Sweden the third in August.

The Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) adopted motosurf as one of the basic sports on its agenda and the sport will feature in the 2025 Olympic Games in China. (end)

