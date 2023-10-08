Egypt's President Calls For Addressing Main Causes Of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi affirmed Sunday the necessity of addressing the root causes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through pushing efforts aiming to settle Palestine's cause on a two-solution basis, in line with the references and relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.

This came during two separate telephone calls Al-Sisi received from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss military escalation on the Israeli and Palestinian levels and means of backing the path for lull between the two sides, Egypt's presidency said in a statement.

Al-Sisi and Abbas voiced deep concern about continued escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and severe deterioration of security and humanitarian conditions in the occupied territories, in addition to potential grave repercussions on regional security and stability, it noted.

Meanwhile, Al-Sisi stressed, during a phone call with Scholz, the necessity of advancing efforts aimed at stopping the current escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and addressing the root causes of the conflict.

Al-Sisi called for supporting the path to achieve calm, referring to an agreement with Scholz to work intensively towards stopping military escalation to protect the region from vicious circles of violence and human suffering, it said. (end)

