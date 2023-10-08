Qatar Amir, Pres. Abbas Discuss Situations In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the latest developments of the situations in Palestine and ways to restore calm.

In a phone conversation initiated by President Abbas on Sunday, the two leaders stressed the need to halt the civilian bloodshed and deescalate the tensions, according to a statement from the Qatari Amiri Diwan.

Reaffirming support to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to statehood, Sheikh Tamim reiterated Qatar's call for both the Palestinians and Israelis to exercise maximum restraint.

It's a top priority for the Qatari diplomacy to work with all stakeholders to restore calm, the statement noted.

President Abbas thanked Sheikh Tamim for his firm support to Palestine question, it added. (end)

