Al-Budaiwi: GCC To Make COP28 Turning Point

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi said Sunday GCC member states are determined to continue their efforts to face climate change and make the COP28 summit, due in the UAE in November, a turning point.

Addressing a meeting by GCC ministers in charge of climate affairs on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Climate Week in Riyadh, he referred to the final communique issued by the GCC Supreme Council in its 43rd session in 2022.

The communique stressed the adoption of the basic pillars of energy transition, and the achievements and efforts made by member states in circular economy approach of carbon - emissions reduction, reuse, recycling and removal, Al-Budaiwe added.

The ministers discussed the strategies required to defend climate action to ensure secure growth and economic prosperity in the region.

They also discussed a number of climate issues, and shared ideas and views in this regard. (Pickup previous)

