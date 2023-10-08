Blinken: Attack On Israel May Target To Break Relations With Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The purpose of the attack on Israel on October 7 may be to
disrupt the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi
Arabia.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this in an interview
with ABC TV.
"Everyone knows that Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran are against the
normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. If we
say that what happened is aimed at disrupting these efforts, then
we can talk about it for a long time," Blinken said.
MENAFN08102023000195011045ID1107208536
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.