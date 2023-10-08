Blinken: Attack On Israel May Target To Break Relations With Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The purpose of the attack on Israel on October 7 may be to disrupt the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this in an interview with ABC TV.

"Everyone knows that Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran are against the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. If we say that what happened is aimed at disrupting these efforts, then we can talk about it for a long time," Blinken said.