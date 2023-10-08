Foreign Ministry Extends Condolences To Families Suffered From Earthquake In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed
condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the
earthquake in Afghanistan, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry.
“Deeply saddened by the news on devastating earthquake in Herat,
Afghanistan that claimed hundreds of lives. We express our
condolences to families of those who lost their lives in this
disaster. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of
Afghanistan,” the ministry said.
