Foreign Ministry Extends Condolences To Families Suffered From Earthquake In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Afghanistan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

“Deeply saddened by the news on devastating earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan that claimed hundreds of lives. We express our condolences to families of those who lost their lives in this disaster. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Afghanistan,” the ministry said.