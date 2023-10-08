Gold Prices Stabilise After Nine-Day Losing Streak As Bond Yields Dent Demand

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Gold prices have stabilised after a nine-day losing streak which
saw the precious metal slide on the spot market amid rising bond
yields and a robust US dollar, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
The yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond pierced five per cent
last week for the first time since 2007, while the prospect of
ultra-high interest rates being sustained over the winter and into
new year has also weighed down bullion prices.
The possibility of a further interest rate hike has also grown
following a robust US jobs data report last week, with the US Labor
Department's data showing a 336,000 increase in jobs in September
on a monthly basis, beating industry expectations of around 170,000
new roles opening up in the economy.
Meanwhile, the strengthening of the dollar compared to rival
currencies has hampered commodities, including even oil during its
historic rally last month.
Prices have dropped over $100 per ounce since last month,
nosediving from $1,926.25 per ounce on 25 September to $1,812.65
per ounce on 6 October.
Since then there has been a slight recovery, with gold prices
climbing back to $1.832.98 per ounce, but prices remain on track
for a second straight weekly loss.
Carlo Alberto De Casa, external market analyst at Kinesis Money,
argued that the latest drop in prices shows that gold remains
trapped in a“bearish scenario”, weighed down by challenging
macroeconomic conditions.
“This confirms the high pressure that the precious metals
markets are experiencing in the current scenario, with rising
yields and a strong dollar,” he said.
Carsten Fritsch, commodity analyst at Commerzbank, said there
was a possibility of further price declines amid sell-offs from
speculative investors, with contracts for long positions having
declined to lows posted during August's previous slump.
He said:“It is perfectly possible therefore that they will dip
below this level. The last time speculative positioning in gold was
net short – which is not seen very often – was in November
2022.”
MENAFN08102023000195011045ID1107208534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.