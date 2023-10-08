Baltic Sea Gas Pipeline Between Finland, Estonia Shut Down Over Suspected Leak

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Finland and Estonia said Sunday that the undersea
Balticconnector gas pipeline running between the two countries
across the Baltic Sea was temporarily taken out of service due to a
suspected leak.
Gasgrid Finland and Elering, the Finnish and Estonian gas system
operators, said they noted an unusual drop in pressure in the
pipeline shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, after which they shut down
the gas flow.
Based on observations, it was suspected that the offshore
pipeline between Finland and Estonia was leaking, Gasgrid Finland
said in a statement.
The valves in the offshore pipeline are now closed and the leak
is thus stopped.
The Finnish operator gave no reason for the suspected leak and
said it was investigating together with Elering.
In September 2022, the Nord Stream gas pipelines running between
Germany and Russia in the Baltic Sea were hit by explosions in an
incident deemed to be a sabotage.
A total of four gas leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1
and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The case remains unsolved.
Gasgrid Finland said the Finnish gas system is stable and the
supply of gas has been secured through the Inkoo floating LNG
terminal, referring to the offshore support vessel Exemplar a
floating liquefied natural gas terminal at the southern Finnish
port of Inkoo.
Elering said the accident did not affect the gas supply to
Estonian consumers. After the shutdown of Balticconnector, gas for
Estonian consumers was coming from Latvia, it said.
The pipeline is bi-directional, transferring natural gas between
Finland and Estonia depending on demand and supply.
Most of the gas that was flowing in the pipeline early Sunday
before closure was going from Finland to Estonia from where it was
forwarded to Latvia, Elering said.
The length of the offshore part of the Balticconnector running
from Inkoo to the Estonian port of Paldiski is 77 kilometres (48
miles) long. The pipeline started commercial operations at the
beginning of 2020.
Kai Mykknen, Finland's minister of climate and the environment,
said the state of the Nordic country's gas system remains stable
despite the disruption of the pipeline that enables gas deliveries
from Finland to the three Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia,
Lithuania - and vice versa.
The failure of the Balticconnector does not cause immediate
problems for the security of energy supply. The causes of the pipe
damage are being investigated and further actions will depend on
them, he said in a statement.
Finland and Estonia are both European Union and NATO members
that border Russia and stopped importing Russian oil and gas since
2022, as part of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of
Ukraine.
