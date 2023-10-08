Message From President Ilham Aliyev: Peace In S Caucasus Is Formed By Countries Of Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Akbar Hasanov, Day
“The time has come to establish peace in the South Caucasus,”
said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a joint press statement
with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.
These were very important words from the head of our state,
which should not only be heard in Yerevan, Moscow, Washington,
Paris, and Brussels, but also taken into account for planning their
future policy in our region.
We see what is happening now in different parts of the planet.
The Russian-Ukrainian war is still ongoing, which daily claims the
lives of hundreds of military personnel on both sides. At the same
time, missile attacks and drone raids have become regular not only
against peaceful Ukrainian cities but also against populated areas
of the Russian Federation. And there is no end in sight to this
war.
Moreover, all of Eastern and Western Europe are living in a new
reality, when the risk of the war spreading to these countries,
from the point of view of politicians and the expert community, is
quite high. Actually, this is why many European countries are
sharply increasing their defense budgets, buying more and more new
types of weapons, and talking about the Third World War wherever
the opportunity arises.
And we also see how the war came to Israel. Hamas militants
fired rockets at many Israeli cities, and they invaded the
territory of the Jewish state, shooting and capturing hundreds of
citizens of this country. There is a real risk of this war
spreading wider and involving other states in it. In a word, the
situation in the Middle East is also depressing and blood is being
shed.
Against this background, you especially begin to appreciate the
peace that has been established in the South Caucasus region.
Azerbaijan, having brilliantly carried out anti-terrorist measures
in the Garabagh economic region, liquidated the Armenian illegal
formations, forced the Garabagh junta to dissolve itself, detaining
and bringing to Baku its former leaders and the spiritual and
financial instigator of the new war, billionaire Ruben
Vardanyan.
Now Azerbaijan is forced to fend off attacks from the patrons of
the RA occupation policy, proving its right to restore
constitutional order on its territory. Our country has restored its
sovereignty and territorial integrity and is actively promoting the
peace agenda, while German revanchists and the countries that
patronize them still cherish hopes of a new plunge of the South
Caucasus into a state of controlled chaos.
“Three years ago, as a result of the Second Garabagh War,
Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity, last month it
restored its sovereignty over the entire country. And now we must
actively work on a peace treaty that will be signed between Armenia
and Azerbaijan. If we achieve this, - I hope so, then a completely
new political situation will arise in the South Caucasus,”
President Ilham Aliyev rightly noted.
These were the words of a global politician who has proven the
ability to build and implement brilliant strategy and tactics for
great victories on the battlefield and at the negotiating
table.
These were the words of one who managed to achieve the
implementation of the most ambitious projects, from which both
Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, and other countries of the world
receive enormous profits.
These were the words of someone who is focused on new, positive
changes in the South Caucasus. And this despite the fact that
Armenia still holds 8 Azerbaijani villages under occupation, having
officially signed up to recognize the territorial integrity of our
country, including the Garabagh economic region and enclaves. It is
precisely this, forcing official Yerevan to fulfill its
obligations, that those who want to position themselves as the main
center for bringing together the positions of Armenia and
Azerbaijan should devote time to.
And today a clear message was sent to all of them - official
Baku is ready to sign a peace treaty with Yerevan, proposing a new
format for this.
“If this is not one-sided and not biased, then, of course, we
accept any mediation and assistance. But, in my opinion, the most
correct choice in this area, taking into account both historical
ties and the geographical factor, of course, could be Georgia,” -
the Azerbaijani President said.
This creates an alternative to peace negotiations between Baku
and Yerevan in Brussels, under the auspices of the EU. Azerbaijan
does not abandon them but shows that there cannot be a monopoly on
such an issue as the formation of a peaceful future of the South
Caucasus. This is exactly the same fair, justified, and firm
position as France's refusal to mediate in the negotiation process.
It has tarnished itself too much by demonstrating a one-sided,
unfair approach, and even flaunting its provocative,
anti-Azerbaijani, anti-Turkish foreign policy.
Peace in the South Caucasus, first of all, must be forged by the
countries of the region. This is such an obvious truth that it is
even inconvenient to repeat it over and over again. All countries
and organizations trying to play their role in our region cannot be
more interested in the peace and prosperity of the South Caucasus
than the Azerbaijanis, Georgians, Armenians, Turks, and Iranians.
And therefore, the proposal of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
is not only justified, logical, and correct, but also indisputable.
The main thing is not to miss that unique, historical chance to
establish lasting peace in our region. Mira, the price of which is
well known in Azerbaijan. A world that has gained even greater
value in light of the tragic events in different parts of our
planet.
