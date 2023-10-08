AZAL Resumes Flights From Baku To Tel Aviv And Back

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting from October 10, Azerbaijan Airlines resumes flights
from Baku to Tel Aviv and back, Azernews reports, citing
Azertag.
“In case of any changes or updates regarding flights, passengers
will be notified accordingly.
The airline expresses its gratitude for understanding during the
temporary suspension of flights due to the unstable situation in
Israel.
For more information, passengers are advised to contact the call
center of Azerbaijan Airlines at [email protected] ,” AZAL
added.
