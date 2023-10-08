AZAL Resumes Flights From Baku To Tel Aviv And Back


10/8/2023 3:09:56 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting from October 10, Azerbaijan Airlines resumes flights from Baku to Tel Aviv and back, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

“In case of any changes or updates regarding flights, passengers will be notified accordingly.

The airline expresses its gratitude for understanding during the temporary suspension of flights due to the unstable situation in Israel.

For more information, passengers are advised to contact the call center of Azerbaijan Airlines at [email protected] ,” AZAL added.

