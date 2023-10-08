Azerbaijani President Concluded His Working Visit To Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
completed his working visit to Georgia, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at
Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport decorated with the
national flags of Azerbaijan and Georgia.
The President of Azerbaijan was seen off by Prime Minister of
Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.
MENAFN08102023000195011045ID1107208528
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.