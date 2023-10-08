It's Time For Yerevan To Hear Calls Of Baku And Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Teymur Atayev, Day
There are still some amazing moments we come across in life.
Although, perhaps, upon closer examination, what is happening is
not surprising, but is a consequence of the painful psychology of
the people. Or certain character traits.
Well, the question is: why won't our geographical neighbors,
represented by Armenia, understand that instead of following in the
footsteps of one state or another, it is better to move along the
path of taking truly independent steps that can contribute to the
country becoming not an object, but a subject of world
politics?
And if Armenia does not agree with us in assessing their
actions, then let them loudly announce the reason why they blame
Russia for the lack of assistance to official Yerevan, while
simultaneously expressing dissatisfaction with the UN mission's
assessment of the situation in Garabagh. Well, a plus - let them
explain why Yerevan suddenly began to register grievances against
Paris and other European capitals, that they are not so active in
protecting the interests of Armenia.
Aren't you tired? Aren't you tired of knocking on every door? Is
it really not clear that none of the external forces will be
harnessed to concrete actions in favor of Armenia? And not because,
say, the most important thing for France now is to cope with the
invasion of bedbugs. The question is different - it is unlikely
that Germany, France, Canada and others like them will directly
compromise international law for the sake of indulging Armenian
desires. Fortunately, Azerbaijan has proven that historical justice
is achievable precisely on the basis of compliance with
international law.
Although, maybe the point here is that the Armenians simply
cannot figure out what real national independence is for them. Or
they don't need it at all.
The subtlety here is that history has clearly proven: on the
battlefield - one-on-one - Armenia always concedes. Thus, according
to the testimony of the commander of the British Expeditionary
Force in Iran, General Lionel Charles Densterville, who arrived in
Baku in the summer of 1918 with a combined detachment led by him in
order to confront the Ottoman forces,“local troops, in most cases
Armenians,” lay“in a chain behind the ridges of rocks and they
fired into the air from there" more often when the Turks "did not
think of going on the offensive" and "the nearest Turkish soldier
was 3 thousand yards away from us."
Here, by the way, it is advisable to cite the confessions of the
nationalist and terrorist Stepan Shaumyan in light of the fact that
on July 30, 1918, Turkish troops“came close” to Baku. As he wrote,
“Armenian units numbering more than 3,000 bayonets” and“before
this refused to occupy pre-planned positions in the vicinity of the
city.” And then the commander of the Bolshevik troops, Colonel
Avetisov, declaring that the fate of the city was decided, demanded
“to be allowed to immediately throw out the white flag”; Amazasp
and Kazarov“expressed their solidarity” with him.
If we draw a thread from 1918 to today, then without much strain
on memory we can remember how Armenian soldiers deserted from the
battlefield in the fall of 2020 during the Second Garabagh War.
Well, okay, let the Armenian forces not show strength and
courage on the battlefield. So why not use the opportunities that
Azerbaijan provides them today to become a truly independent
country? Why not sign a peace agreement and stop depending on
certain external forces? Why not stop being in the role of
geopolitical supplicants, knocking on doorsteps and keeping the
telephone lines of Moscow, Paris, Brussels, etc. busy all the
time?
Although, it is probably appropriate to turn to Armenian sources
again. As the Armenian Soviet writer and academician of the Academy
of Sciences of the Armenian SSR Derenik Demirchyan testified,
“where any other tribe knows how to deserve only love, the Armenian
will find a way to cause hatred", because he "didn't
understand".
So, maybe, after all, Armenia will reconsider its mythological
and psychological collisions in its consciousness and hear the
peace-loving calls of Baku and Ankara. And then there will be no
need to make various kinds of incomprehensible requests to those
who are only using them as instruments for pursuing their policies
in the region. Unless, of course, Armenia really wants to become an
independent state, not demonstratively, but in reality.
