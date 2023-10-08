It's Time For Yerevan To Hear Calls Of Baku And Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Teymur Atayev, Day

There are still some amazing moments we come across in life. Although, perhaps, upon closer examination, what is happening is not surprising, but is a consequence of the painful psychology of the people. Or certain character traits.

Well, the question is: why won't our geographical neighbors, represented by Armenia, understand that instead of following in the footsteps of one state or another, it is better to move along the path of taking truly independent steps that can contribute to the country becoming not an object, but a subject of world politics?

And if Armenia does not agree with us in assessing their actions, then let them loudly announce the reason why they blame Russia for the lack of assistance to official Yerevan, while simultaneously expressing dissatisfaction with the UN mission's assessment of the situation in Garabagh. Well, a plus - let them explain why Yerevan suddenly began to register grievances against Paris and other European capitals, that they are not so active in protecting the interests of Armenia.

Aren't you tired? Aren't you tired of knocking on every door? Is it really not clear that none of the external forces will be harnessed to concrete actions in favor of Armenia? And not because, say, the most important thing for France now is to cope with the invasion of bedbugs. The question is different - it is unlikely that Germany, France, Canada and others like them will directly compromise international law for the sake of indulging Armenian desires. Fortunately, Azerbaijan has proven that historical justice is achievable precisely on the basis of compliance with international law.

Although, maybe the point here is that the Armenians simply cannot figure out what real national independence is for them. Or they don't need it at all.

The subtlety here is that history has clearly proven: on the battlefield - one-on-one - Armenia always concedes. Thus, according to the testimony of the commander of the British Expeditionary Force in Iran, General Lionel Charles Densterville, who arrived in Baku in the summer of 1918 with a combined detachment led by him in order to confront the Ottoman forces,“local troops, in most cases Armenians,” lay“in a chain behind the ridges of rocks and they fired into the air from there" more often when the Turks "did not think of going on the offensive" and "the nearest Turkish soldier was 3 thousand yards away from us."

Here, by the way, it is advisable to cite the confessions of the nationalist and terrorist Stepan Shaumyan in light of the fact that on July 30, 1918, Turkish troops“came close” to Baku. As he wrote, “Armenian units numbering more than 3,000 bayonets” and“before this refused to occupy pre-planned positions in the vicinity of the city.” And then the commander of the Bolshevik troops, Colonel Avetisov, declaring that the fate of the city was decided, demanded “to be allowed to immediately throw out the white flag”; Amazasp and Kazarov“expressed their solidarity” with him.

If we draw a thread from 1918 to today, then without much strain on memory we can remember how Armenian soldiers deserted from the battlefield in the fall of 2020 during the Second Garabagh War.

Well, okay, let the Armenian forces not show strength and courage on the battlefield. So why not use the opportunities that Azerbaijan provides them today to become a truly independent country? Why not sign a peace agreement and stop depending on certain external forces? Why not stop being in the role of geopolitical supplicants, knocking on doorsteps and keeping the telephone lines of Moscow, Paris, Brussels, etc. busy all the time?

Although, it is probably appropriate to turn to Armenian sources again. As the Armenian Soviet writer and academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Armenian SSR Derenik Demirchyan testified, “where any other tribe knows how to deserve only love, the Armenian will find a way to cause hatred", because he "didn't understand".

So, maybe, after all, Armenia will reconsider its mythological and psychological collisions in its consciousness and hear the peace-loving calls of Baku and Ankara. And then there will be no need to make various kinds of incomprehensible requests to those who are only using them as instruments for pursuing their policies in the region. Unless, of course, Armenia really wants to become an independent state, not demonstratively, but in reality.