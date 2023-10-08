Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region: Three Injured, Including A Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Kindyika, Kherson region, on Sunday, October 8.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A child was injured in another Russian shelling. The occupiers hit the village of Kindyika. An 11-year-old girl was injured," Prokudin said.

Three civilians injured as Russians shelland Beryslav

He also said that three elderly women had been injured in Russian shelling of the village earlier. The fire spread to the area near the church.

In total, 16 people have received injuries of various degrees in Kherson region today. Among them is a 9-month-old child.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army massively shelled Kherson region on the night of October 8, injuring dozens of people.