Zelensky Holds Urgent Call With Netanyahu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine spoke on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an urgent phone call.

That's according to Zelensky's statement posted on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

“I spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu to affirm Ukraine's solidarity with Israel, which suffers from a brazen large-scale attack, and to express condolences for the multiple victims,” Zelensky wrote.

The Ukrainian president said Netanyahu had briefed him on the current situation and the actions of Israel's Defense Forces and law enforcement to repel the attack.

“I noted the cooperation between the Israeli police and Ukrainian diplomats with regard to the safety and protection of Ukrainian citizens in Israel,” Zelensky wrote.“We also discussed the attack's ramifications for the security situation in the region and beyond.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 7, Palestine's Hamas group launched an attack on Israel. Its militants have penetrated across the border amid the massive rocket attack.

Over 600 Israelis have already been killed amid the ongoing assault. Two Ukrainian citizens have been killed, according to Ukraine's diplomats.

Israel has officially declared the state of war, for the first time since the Judgment Day War in 1973.

Photo: President's Office