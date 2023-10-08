Belarus Extends Joint Military Drills With Russia Until Oct 15

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, joint military exercises held by Belarus and Russia across eight Belarusian training grounds were prolonged until October 15.

This was reported by the Belarusian Haju monitoring group on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

Training takes place at eight training grounds in the Borysov, Grodno, Brest, Osypovichi, Novogrudok, Baranovichi, Ivatsevichi, and Lepel districts of Belarus.

It is noted that the Domanovo (Ivatsevichi district) and Obuz-Lisnovskyi (Baranovichi district) training grounds operated non-stop, while days off were declared at some others on October 7 and 8.

Belarusian-Russian military exercises have been ongoing since April 29, 2022, that us, for 76 weeks.

As reported, the last time Belarus extended joint drills with Russia was on September 24.