Eleven Injured Amid Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since day-start on Sunday, 11 people, including two children, have been injured by enemy shelling in Kherson.
Roman Mrochko , Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"As of this hour, 11 people are known to have been injured in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling. Among them are two children. A 9-month-old girl has already been discharged from hospital, but an 11-year-old girl is in an extremely serious condition," Mrochko wrote. Read also:
Enemy artillery spotter detained in Kherson
region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Sunday, October 8, Russian artillery shelled Kherson region.
