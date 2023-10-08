Eleven Injured Amid Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since day-start on Sunday, 11 people, including two children, have been injured by enemy shelling in Kherson.

Roman Mrochko , Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"As of this hour, 11 people are known to have been injured in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling. Among them are two children. A 9-month-old girl has already been discharged from hospital, but an 11-year-old girl is in an extremely serious condition," Mrochko wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Sunday, October 8, Russian artillery shelled Kherson region.