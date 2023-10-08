War Update: Ukraine Repels Russian Attacks In Five Areas In Country's East

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have repelled the attacks of the Russian troops in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Marinka areas, where a total 33 combat clashes took place on Sunday.

That's according to an evening update (as of 18:00 Kyiv time) by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult, the report notes.

In the Melitopol area, Ukrainian defenders continue their offensive operation. Offensive (assault) actions are also underway on the Bakhmut axis.

Ukraine's forces are inflicting losses on enemy manpower and military hardware, degrading the enemy along the entire front line.

Duda: Poland supports Ukraine“within common sense”

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out three strikes targeting enemy manpower and equipment clusters. Missile forces, for their part, hit three artillery systems and two ammunition depots.

Meanwhile, the Russians conducted six airstrikes and 20 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, targeting military positions and populated areas. A number of civilians were killed and wounded in those attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia areas, the operational situation has not changed significantly as no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were detected. Certain military units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing routine tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, Russia maintains its military presence in the areas adjacent to Ukraine, shelling populated areas from its own territory and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Umerov, command of 93rd mechanized brigade discuss specifics of using drones

Nearly 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Senkivka of Chernihiv region, and Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, and Okhrimivka of Kharkiv region.

A Russian airstrike targeted the Hrabove district in Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk area Ukraine's forces repelled three enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements, including Kamianka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, and Kislivka of Kharkiv region, were hit by Russian artillery and mortars.

In the Lyman area, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks in the Makiivka district of Luhansk region. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy mortar and artillery fire, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, as well as Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut area, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all assault attempts by Russian troops north of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. Over 15 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Severne of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukraine's defense forces repelled all attacks by the Russian army in the Avdiivka area of Donetsk region. Over 10 settlements, including Keramik, Avdiivka, Opytne, and Severne of Donetsk region, were hit by enemy mortars and artillery.

In the Marinka area, Ukraine's defenders successfully repelled 13 Russian assault attempts in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region. Nearly 10 settlements were subjected to Russian artillery fire, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region.

A Russian airstrike targeted the Kostiantynivka district in Donetsk region.

Some 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, were hit by Russian artillery and mortars in the Shakhtarske area.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian invaders attacked Novodanilivka, Robotyne, and Orikhiv districts of Zaporizhzhia region from the air, as well as fired artillery and mortars at about 25 settlements, including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Mali Shcherbaky of Zaporizhzhia region.

In the direction of Kherson, Russian troops launched an airstrike not far from Beryslav, also employing artillery and mortars to hit Kherson and Stanislav of Kherson region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces, to the north of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, the Russians are not allowing the Ukrainian forces to expand their offensive by bringing in reserves.