Zelensky Congratulates Ukrainian Cities Celebrating Their Day This Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine congratulated the cities across Ukraine celebrating their city day this week.

The head of state wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The country's strength lies in unity and mutual assistance. Taking care of Ukraine means taking care of each other, and of those close to you, of those who have difficulties. And it is extremely important that our cities and villages, our communities, our people feel this and maintain unity. Side by side, we will go through the war and protect Ukraine and our people," Zelensky said.

The president noted that this week the founding day is celebrated in cities from geographically different parts of Ukraine, but within one free Ukraine, which will never lose its Cossack character and European spirit.

holds urgent call with Netanyah

“It will not lose it because we are together, in unity, helping each other, fighting for our independent state,” he noted.

"Zaporizhzhia and Chernivtsi, Uman and Putivl'... Lutuhyne, which we will definitely liberate from the invaders. There will be a time when we can simply congratulate you on your city day, returning security to Ukraine and guaranteeing peace. Let's protect Ukraine together! We will protect it together," said Zelensky.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 8, Chernivtsi celebrates City Day as the regional center turns 615 years old.

Zaporizhzhia celebrated City Day on October 7.