Russians Spreading Fake Report Of Ukraine Sending Arms To Hamas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propaganda is spreading a fake story about Ukraine allegedly transferring weapons it received from Western partners to the Hamas terrorist group.

That's according to the Military Media Center, a platform coordinated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Propagandists are circulating videos where Hamas militants allegedly show off "Ukrainian weapons." The video with comments in Arabic claims that it was Ukraine that sold Western weapons to the terrorists.

"The video lasts only 12 seconds and raises many doubts. It should be noted that, in fact, the Ukrainians could not have done this because our Western partners closely monitor the weapons and military equipment they send us to fight against Russian aggressors," the report notes.

It is suggested that the video in question was likely shot y one of the Russian psyop teams in order to distance Russia from Hamas and create the illusion that its officials have nothing to do with the terrorist group.

The Military Media Center recalled Russia's long-standing cooperation with Hamas, including several meetings Russian high-ranking officials held with the leaders and members of the terrorist organization.

On October 7, Palestine's Hamas group launched an attack on Israel. Its militants have penetrated across the border amid the massive rocket attack.

Over 600 Israelis have already been killed amid the ongoing assault. Two Ukrainian citizens have been killed, according to Ukraine's officials.

Israel has officially declared the state of war, for the first time since the Judgment Day War in 1973.

The EU, as well as the U.S., Ukraine, and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.