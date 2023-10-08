Israeli Flag Displayed On More Than 350 Outdoor Media In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The flag of the State of Israel is displayed on more than 350 outdoor advertising media in Kyiv.
"Kyiv now. From 20:00, the flag of the State of Israel is displayed for half an hour on more than 350 outdoor advertising media on the streets of the capital. As a sign of the solidarity of Ukrainians with the Israeli people who suffered aggression and are fighting today for their country," Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko posted on Facebook .
As reported, on the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Militants invaded the country, simultaneously launching a massive missile attack.
Israel officially declared a state of war.
More than number 600 people, including two citizens of Ukraine, have been killed in Israel as a result of Hamas attacks.
The USA, the EU, Ukraine and many other countries condemned the attacks on Israel.
