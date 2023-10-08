Pakistani FM To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Pakistani Foreign
Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will make an official visit to
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
He will take part in the 27th meeting of the Council of
Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member
countries, which will be held on October 9-10 in the city of
Shusha.
Jilani will also hold bilateral meetings with participating
ministers of member countries and other dignitaries on the
sidelines of the event.
The event will be attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the foreign ministers of the member
countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization.
The ECO was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Türkiye.
Member states include Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan.
