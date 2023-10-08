Pakistani FM To Visit Azerbaijan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will make an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He will take part in the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries, which will be held on October 9-10 in the city of Shusha.

Jilani will also hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member countries and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

The event will be attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the foreign ministers of the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The ECO was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Türkiye.

Member states include Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan.

