On Behalf Of PM Irakli Garibashvili, Lunch Given In Honor Of President Ilham Aliyev


10/8/2023 3:09:11 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. On behalf of Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, a lunch was given in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN08102023000187011040ID1107208512

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search