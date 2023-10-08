We Are Successfully Cooperating With Azerbaijan In Many Areas - Georgian PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. We cooperate in many areas – energy, transport, logistics, railway and other fields. We have also discussed the development and prospects of the Middle Corridor project. As you know, we work in coordination with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan so that the project develops successfully. The railway project is being expanded. Highways, seaports – these are all on our agenda, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said in a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has started great work together with Georgia. We are also modernizing our railways, and will complete the work by the end of next year. By doing this, we will be able to double the volume of cargo. We will soon start the construction of Anaklia sea port. Its loading capacity will be 100 million tons. At the same time, we will complete the construction of the East-West highway. We are successfully cooperating with Azerbaijan in many areas. We will also celebrate the expansion of the another historic project in a few months. That project will also be completed successfully. Therefore, we have very clear prospects. Our vision for the future is quite clear. I am sure that our partnership and friendship with Azerbaijan will be long-lasting,” Irakli Garibashvili emphasized.