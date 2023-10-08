We Are Successfully Cooperating With Azerbaijan In Many Areas - Georgian PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. We cooperate in
many areas – energy, transport, logistics, railway and other
fields. We have also discussed the development and prospects of the
Middle Corridor project. As you know, we work in coordination with
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan so that the project develops
successfully. The railway project is being expanded. Highways,
seaports – these are all on our agenda, Prime Minister of Georgia
Irakli Garibashvili said in a joint press statement with President
Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
“Azerbaijan has started great work together with Georgia. We are
also modernizing our railways, and will complete the work by the
end of next year. By doing this, we will be able to double the
volume of cargo. We will soon start the construction of Anaklia sea
port. Its loading capacity will be 100 million tons. At the same
time, we will complete the construction of the East-West highway.
We are successfully cooperating with Azerbaijan in many areas. We
will also celebrate the expansion of the another historic project
in a few months. That project will also be completed successfully.
Therefore, we have very clear prospects. Our vision for the future
is quite clear. I am sure that our partnership and friendship with
Azerbaijan will be long-lasting,” Irakli Garibashvili
emphasized.
