Russian Peacekeepers Close Down Two More Posts In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Russian
peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh has closed two more temporary observation posts, the
Russian Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.
Yesterday, Russia also announced the closure of another
observation post.
The Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the
territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral
Statement dated November 10, 2020.
