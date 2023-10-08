Russian Peacekeepers Close Down Two More Posts In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh has closed two more temporary observation posts, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

Yesterday, Russia also announced the closure of another observation post.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020.