All Three Countries Of South Caucasus Should Address Regional Issues Themselves - PM Garibashvili

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. I once again
informed Mr. President that we support the territorial integrity
and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. We are grateful to Azerbaijan,
which, in turn, always supports the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of Georgia. We have also confirmed that we have great
hopes that Azerbaijan and Armenia sign a peace agreement. From this
point of view, our views on the peace agenda in the South Caucasus
fully coincide. We do hope that peace in this region will be
sustainable and serve the prosperity of our countries, as well as
the people of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia, Prime Minister of
Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said in a joint press statement with
President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
“We have always been impartial here in Georgia, and we are ready
to contribute to this issue today. We want to be a mediator in this
matter and are ready to offer any friendly format. Our future
should be peaceful and stable, and all three countries of the South
Caucasus should address regional issues themselves,” Garibashvili
added.
