World Cup 2023: Prankster Invades Field At India-Australia Match, Sparks Security Fears

A pitch invader breached heavy security and fencing to break onto the field at the Cricket World Cup game between India and Australia on Sunday, getting to within touching distance of players including superstar Virat Kohli.

British YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis stunned the crowd of around 30,000 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when he appeared wearing a blue India team shirt with "Jarvo 69" written on the back.

Kohli appeared to speak with Jarvis before security escorted him away.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said they will consider "if additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again".

"The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hand of the Indian authorities."

Jarvis has become a serial pitch invader, making it onto the field three times during England's home Test series against India in 2021.

He was charged with aggravated trespass after colliding with England player Jonny Bairstow at the Oval.

"How has Jarvo managed to get a visa when not a single Pakistani journalist has one?" asked Wisden cricket journalist Ben Gardner on social media on Sunday.

Pakistan media and fans have been frustrated in their attempts to get to India for the World Cup due to visa delays.

