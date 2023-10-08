Opec+ Decision To Keep Output Cuts Expected To Reignite Crude Rally

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Hopes of oil hitting a triple-digit range suffered an unexpected setback with prices crashing $10 per barrel last week, but bullish traders continue to bet on Wednesday's Opec+ decision to keep the group's output policy to reignite the rally.

Oil prices rose on Friday after a steep decline, pressurised by the US bond selloff that soured the economic outlook into 2024 amid the latest EIA (Energy Information Agency) data indicating a steep drop in gasoline demand across the US.

On Friday, Brent futures settled up 51 cents at $84.58 per barrel but remained posted their steepest weekly losses since March, after another partial lifting of Russia's fuel export ban compounded demand fears due to macroeconomic headwinds. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up 48 cents at $82.79.

Over the past week, Brent fell about 11 per cent and WTI recorded an over 8.0 per cent drop on worries that persistently high interest rates will slow global growth and hammer fuel demand. Ministers from the Opec and allies led by Russia on Wednesday decided to maintain the group's oil output policy, after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would keep voluntary supply cuts in place to support the market.

Global crude oil prices could rise to $100 a barrel based on the Opec+ decision to maintain supply cuts, the chief economist of Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor said. "I wouldn't exclude that we can have prices reaching $100 a barrel, but that wouldn't be because Opec would like it to reach there. I don't think they are aiming for that price," said Eirik Waerness, Equinor chief economist.

Analysts at Standard Chartered maintained their Brent average forecast for Q4 at $93 per barrel, a level maintained for the past 15 months, saying they don't expect dips below $90 per barrel to prove sustainable, suggesting oil markets have overshot on the bearish side of things.

JPMorgan analysts have warned that oil demand will decline in the current quarter due to the previous nearly 30 per cent rally in oil prices in the previous quarter.

''After reaching our target of $90 in September, our end-year target remains $86 [per barrel]. Moreover, demand restraint from rising oil prices is once again becoming visible in the US, Europe, and some EM countries,” reads the note titled "Demand destruction has begun.”

The International Energy Agency predicted that peak oil demand would be reached by 2030 and hailed the decline of crude as a“welcome sight.” Opec leaders reacted harshly, accusing the agency of fear-mongering and risking the destabilisation of the world economy.