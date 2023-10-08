ADIPEC 2023 A Success, Showing Global Energy Industry's Commitment To Decarbonization

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The 39th edition of ADIPEC 2023, the world's largest and most inclusive energy industry event, concluded on Thursday after 4-day thought-provoking discussions, innovative solutions, and groundbreaking partnerships.

Held under the theme of "Decarbonising. Faster. Together.", the event, featured 10 conferences – including a new, hydrogen-focused conference and an expanded strategic decarbonisation conference – that addressed a range of themes such as energy security, mobilising finance and investment, and developing a zero-carbon value chain. Across 16 exhibition halls, ADIPEC gathered over 2,200 companies and featured 30 country pavilions and four specialised areas focused on facilitating cross-sector collaboration and game-changing partnerships.

Hosted by ADNOC, the event gathered over 160,000 attendees from 160 countries, more than 40 ministers and 120 global C-suite executives who contributed to the 350-plus conference sessions, addressing the key energy transition priorities, including tackling methane and carbon emissions, scaling up investment in technology and renewables, decarbonising heavy industries and the development of future leaders.

Held less than two months before the UAE welcomes global leaders for COP28, ADIPEC 2023 provided a platform for the biggest energy producers and consumers to demonstrate their commitment to lowering emissions while driving investment into new technologies and clean energies.

Focus on Decarbonisation

Decarbonisation was the central theme of ADIPEC 2023, with speakers and exhibitors highlighting the critical need to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon energy future.

In his keynote address, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, called on the oil and gas industry to rally around ambitious decarbonisation targets as part of the COP28 Presidency's Action Agenda to fast-track the energy transition and keep 1.5C within reach.

Dr. Al Jaber reiterated calls on industry to "step up, align around net zero by or before 2050, zero-out methane emissions, and eliminate routine flaring by 2030."

Cutting-Edge Innovations

ADIPEC 2023 showcased a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and solutions that are driving the energy transition.

Companies from across the energy ecosystem showcased their latest innovations and technologies driving the industry's journey to Net Zero, including direct air capture (DAC), carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), green hydrogen electrolysers, power-to-x, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Global Partnerships

ADIPEC 2023 also provided a platform for global energy leaders to forge new partnerships and accelerate collaboration on the energy transition.

ADNOC announced the final investment decision for the Hail and Ghasha offshore development project in Abu Dhabi and awarded contracts valued at nearly $17 billion.

ADNOC also announced new agreements with 30 companies for local manufacturing of critical non-oil products worth up to $2.7 billion for its supply chain. This aligns with ADNOC's larger plan to produce $19 billion worth of products locally by 2027 as part of their 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), one of the world's largest renewable energy companies and a global leader in green hydrogen, teamed up with aerospace company Boeing to propel the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry in the UAE and globally. The partnership aims to further support the commercial aviation industry's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Awards

ADIPEC Awards 2023 honoured eight pioneering projects, companies and individuals driving transformative change across the global energy system. The winners represent companies and individuals from the UAE, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Israel and the United States.

The Game-Changing Partnership Award was awarded to ADNOC Onshore and the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) for their partnership that is enabling ADNOC Onshore to source its grid power from renewable energy, supporting the decarbonization of its operations.

Conclusion

ADIPEC 2023 was a resounding success, demonstrating the global energy industry's commitment to decarbonisation and collaboration.

The event provided a valuable platform for energy leaders to share insights, showcase innovations, and form partnerships that will accelerate the energy transition and create a sustainable future for all.