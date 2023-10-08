Indian Embassy Marks Gandhi's 154Th Birthday In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Indian ambassador Ajit Gupte planted small plants on Monday as a symbol of friendship between the two countries to commemorate the 154th birthday of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi in Cairo.

Ambassador of India to Egypt, Ajit Gupte, delivered the opening remarks at the ceremony.

Participants also laid flowers at the bust of Gandhi in Horreya Park in Zamalek, which was installed in 2019, and sang some of Gandhi's favorite bhajans (hymns).

General Mohamed Sultan, head of the specialized parks sector in the Cairo governorate, represented the Egyptian government and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, who is widely revered in Egypt as a symbol of the anti-colonial movement.

Ambassador Gupte and Sultan planted two small plants as a symbol of friendship during the occasion.

Attending the celebration were Ambassador Gupte's spouse, Priti Gupte, Mr. Asheesh Gupta, Deputy Chief of the Mission, Head of Chancery Johon Kerketta, along with the wives of the Indian diplomats, members of the Egypt-India Friendship Association, and members of the Indian community in Egypt.

The birthday of Mahatma Gandhi has been celebrated globally as the International Day of Non-violence since 2007. Every year, events are organized on 2 October to commemorate and uphold Gandhi's philosophy and principles.