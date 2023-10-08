Prime Minister, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Situation In Palestinian Territories In Phone Call

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed on Sunday in a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Sameh Shoukry the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and Israel, ways to reduce escalation, and to avoid the targeting of civilians.

Both parties agreed to enhance coordination between them within the framework of regional and international efforts to reduce the escalation.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern about the escalation of violence between the two sides, stressing the need to exercise utmost restraint.

His Excellency also stressed the need for the two countries to combine their efforts to calm the situation and reduce the escalation.

