Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From UAE Foreign Minister

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Sunday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



During the phone call, they discussed the recent developments in Palestinian territories and Israel and ways to halt the escalation.



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's profound concern regarding the escalation of violence between the two sides, stressing the need to exercise the utmost restraint.



His Excellency also stressed the need to consolidate regional and international efforts to calm the situation, reduce the escalation, and spare civilians from the consequences of the confrontations.