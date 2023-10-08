Police Block Protesters From Getting Close To President In Batticaloa

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Police blocked protesters from getting close to an event attended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Batticaloa today.

Livestock farmers and families of the disappeared staged a protest in Batticaloa today and later attempted to march towards the venue where the President was attending an event.

MP Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam led the protest march towards the venue where the President was but was blocked by the Police.

The Police later pushed back the protesters and even dragged some women who had breached the Police line.

“Police objected to the peaceful protest and asked the protestors to leave the site which led to a tense situation between the police and public,” MP Rasamanickam said.

He said that the Police used unnecessary amount of force against women and the protestors.

Last week Rasamanickam told Parliament that the dairy farmers have been on protest for several days against the encroachment of pasture land.

He said that with the paddy season set to commence a conflict will arise if the farmers are unable to return to their land.

The MP urged the Government to stop the illegal encroachment of pasture land. (Colombo Gazette)