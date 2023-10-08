Government To Push Ahead With Plan For Trincomalee Port

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Government is keen to go ahead with a systematic development plan for the Trincomalee Port prepared by a Singaporean company, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe unveiled an ambitious 10-year initiative aimed at boosting agriculture and tourism in the Eastern Province, with a particular focus on the development of Trincomalee.

He highlighted plans to harness the untapped potential of the Mahaweli A and B zones in the Batticaloa district, previously overlooked by Mahaweli projects. Additionally, a comprehensive tourism strategy spanning from Nilaweli to Panama is set to be implemented.

The President made the announcement at the 149th anniversary celebration of Chenkaladi Madhya Maha Vidyalaya in Batticaloa.

“Today, a new vision emerges as we plan to transform Trincomalee into a thriving city, in collaboration with India, tapping into mineral resources and creating a bustling trade hub. In Katunayake, Biyagama, there exists a 400-acre investment zone, but Trincomalee has set its sights on establishing an expansive 1000-acre investment zone. A systematic development plan for the Trincomalee Port has been prepared by a Singaporean company Surbana Jurong and we are determined to see it through,” the President said.

He said the ambitious endeavour will transform Trincomalee into a major city and a robust economic hub.

“Concurrently, we recognize the importance of agricultural development. Plans are underway to harness the untapped potential of the Mahaweli A and B regions in the Batticaloa district, previously overlooked by Mahaweli projects. Our aim is to create a modern agricultural industry in this area. The province has achieved self-sufficiency in rice production and we are actively working to diversify our crop portfolio. Increasing liquid milk production through the introduction of new livestock management practices is also on the horizon. We are seeking support from local companies like Ambewela in Sri Lanka and international firms to achieve this goal,” the President added.

To bolster tourism in the Eastern Province, the President said the Government is mapping out a tourist zone spanning from Nilaveli to Panama. Plans include the development of forest and lake areas to enhance the tourism experience. (Colombo Gazette)