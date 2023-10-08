Switzerland Steps Up Security At Israeli Embassy In Bern

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Швейцария усилила охрану посольства Израиля в Берне



The federal police have asked the cantonal police forces to make the necessary adjustments, a FEDPOL spokesperson told the Keystone-ATS news agency. However, FEDPOL refuses to reveal any details to avoid compromising the security and effectiveness of the measures.

Security has been tightened in France, Germany and Britain around synagogues, Jewish schools and memorials.

In Switzerland, the protection of religious institutions is in principle the responsibility of the cantonal police. Some institutions, such as schools and synagogues, receive financial support for protection measures. In 2023, 19 organisations received such financial support, according to FEDPOL.

