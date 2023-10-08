'2,053 People Killed, Wounded In Herat Earthquake'

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management has apologized for publishing wrong facts and figures regarding the earthquake casualties in Western Herat province.

Earlier, the state Ministry for Disaster Management said 2,053 people have been killed and 9,240 others injured in the natural disaster.

Later the ministry said:“State Ministry for Disaster Management apologized to the people of Afghanistan especially to the people of Herat for publishing wrong figures, contradictory information regarding casualties are received from the rescue teams on the ground.”

The ministry said that 2,053 people have been killed and injured. The number of dead and injured could not be separated so far.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy spokesman for economic affairs, expressed his condolences to the dead and injured.

Baradar directed local organisations to reach earthquake-hit areas as soon as possible to help take the injured to hospital, provide shelter for the homeless and deliver food to survivors.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) wrote on its X handle that it had sent medicine and medical supplies to Herat hospitals for the treatment of the injured. It promised providing further necessary assistance.

