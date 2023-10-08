MCN, An Innovative Gamefi Platform, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list MCN on 9th October 2023, at 11:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the MCN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 9th October 2023, at 11:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is MCN

MCN (Multi-Community Network) is an innovative GameFi platform. It provides a convenient and reliable environment for the purchase, sale, and exchange of gaming assets, as well as various financial operations. MCN platform combines the power of blockchain, NFT technology, and decentralized financial mechanisms, offering players and developers new opportunities for growth and earning potential. MCN operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) network, which ensures the high performance and scalability necessary for smooth gameplay and efficient financial transactions.

By leveraging the BEP-20 network, MCN ensures secure and transparent recording of gaming assets and operations while guaranteeing the security and immutability of digital assets. With the innovative capabilities of blockchain and the BEP-20 network, MCN ushers in a new era in the gaming industry, bridging gaming entertainment with financial opportunities. Participating in MCN allows players not only to enjoy immersive gaming worlds but also to actively participate in the economy and earn real financial benefits.

Tokenomics

The total supply of MCN tokens is 12,000,000.

Reserve Fund: 25% (3,000,000 MCN Tokens)

The reserve fund will be used to ensure the financial stability of the project and reserve funds for potential future needs.

Liquidity Pool: 20% (2,400,000 MCN Tokens)

The liquidity pool provides trading accessibility on the platform and ensures market depth for participants.

ICO (Initial Coin Offering): 2.5% (300,000 MCN Tokens)

This percentage of tokens will be allocated for conducting the ICO and initial offering on the market.

Airdrop: 0.5% (60,000 MCN Tokens)

A portion of tokens have been set aside for free distribution through airdrop campaigns, allowing interested users to gain access to the tokens.

Marketing: 15% (1,800,000 MCN Tokens)

The marketing budget will be utilized to promote and populize the project in the market. PROJECT IN THE MARKET.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About MCN

MCN (Multi-Community Network) is an innovative GameFi platform that revolutionizes the way players interact with gaming entertainment and earn from it. Built on blockchain and community-driven, MCN combines the benefits of DeFi, NFT, and financial mechanisms with immersive gaming systems. For more information of MCN, you can visit the official website .