Israeli Death Toll In Hamas Attack Reaches 600: State Media


10/8/2023 2:05:26 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The death toll in Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, which was launched on Saturday morning, reached 600, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported on Sunday.

  Famagusta Gazette

