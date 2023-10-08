Expo 2023 Doha: Azerbaijan's Pavilion Combines Culture With Agriculture

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Azerbaijani pavilion at the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar focuses on equilibrium and inclusion between culture and agriculture and promoting public awareness on a variety of eco challenges, as well as grasping the positive and negative of impacts of human action and activities on environment, natural resources, and biodiversity.

The pavilion comprises a two-pronged part, the first one is dedicated to Azerbaijani customs and traditions and promoting them, as well as discussing their key features, while the second part pertains to agriculture, its systems, as well as climate and eco regions in Azerbaijan.

The first section includes a collection of well-known carpets in the Republic of Azerbaijan that are handmade from silk, wool, with their bright colors and exquisite taste, along with several famous popular musical instruments in that country. The pavilion also abounds with a collection of cloths and fashion reflecting the modest Islamic tradition, as well as ancient copper-made decorated tableware and modern ceramic utensils and plates and multiple display screens showcasing the Azerbaijani nature and its distinguished mountainous regions and abundance of a variety of fruits and agricultural products.

Additionally, the second section of pavilion showcases several plants that are prevalent in the Azerbaijani habitat, along with a collection of local Qatari plants with a Qatari young man standing in the middle of the pavilion signifying the symbol of cooperation between Qatar and Azerbaijan who fervently plants a tree, along with another Azerbaijani young man who irrigates that tree.

This section includes techniques of agriculture utilized in the Azerbaijani environment and the directions of the country in the environmental and development management, as well as mitigation of the negative impacts of climate change.

The official in charge of the Azerbaijani pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, Talat Agayev, outlined that the objective of the pavilion's components is primarily focused on introducing Azerbaijan, the plant species there, nature, history, civilization, and the Azerbaijani efforts made to conserve natural environment and promote livelihood standards for the generations to come.

He lauded the great efforts made by the State of Qatar in organizing the expo, along with the ideas and future solutions which offer an exhilarating experience for visitors that would bolster the role of environment conservation and achieving the sustainable development and providing food security.

He hailed the efforts made by the organizing committee in providing all means of comfort for the participating pavilions and promptly streamlining their requirements, in addition to offering indelible and thrilled experience for many visitors hailing from various nationalities, segments and ages. (QNA)

MENAFN08102023000067011011ID1107208172