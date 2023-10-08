Qatar Expresses Solidarity With Afghan People In Facing Earthquake Effects

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar expressed its solidarity with the Afghan people in facing the earthquake disaster that struck the west of the country, leaving hundreds dead and wounded.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support to those affected by the earthquake, and its full readiness to provide the necessary assistance to recover from the effects of the earthquake.

The statement expressed condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded and a safe return of the missing. (QNA)

