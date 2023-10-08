22 Drown While Taking Bath During Jivitputrika Festival In Bihar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least twenty-two individuals have tragically lost their lives in separate incidents while swimming in rivers and ponds in Bihar, due to drowning, officials said on Sunday. All individuals drowned in a span of 24 hours incident happened when they were bathing in rivers and ponds for Jivitputrika festival. Women in Bihar fast for the well-being of their children during the Jivitputrika festival Bhojpur, two young girls, aged 15 and 20, tragically drowned near Bahiyara Ghat of the Sone River on a Saturday. One of them was swept by strong currents while taking a selfie while four others tried to save her Minister Nitish Kumar has condoled the deaths of 22 persons and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased.A statement issued by the chief minister's office stated:“Five have drowned in Bhojpur, four in Jehanabad, three each in Patna and Rohtas, two each in Darbhanga and Nawada, one each in Kaimur, Madhepura and Aurangabad in the last 24 hours.”(With agency inputs)



