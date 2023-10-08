LAHDC-Kargil Elections: Congress Bags 8 Seats, National Conference Wins 11 And BJP Gets 2 Constituencies

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Congress and the National Conference (NC) alliance defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council (LDHC) elections in Kargil. The results of 22 seats out of 26 declared till now, the Congress won eight seats, National Conference 11, BJP only two and one seat went to an independent candidate Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said it's heartening to see secular parties like NC and the Congress win in Kargil. PDP did not contest in the election.\"Heartening to see secular parties like NC and Congress register their victory in Kargil. It's the first election post-2019 and people of Ladakh have spoken,\" Mehbooba Mufti posted on social media X ( formerly known as Twitter)The voting for the fifth LAHDC Kargil election was held on October 4, 2023 and a total of 77.61% of voters exercised their franchise through EVMs to decide the fate of 85 candidates who were in the fray.
Click here!An electorate of 74,026 including 46,762 women, entitled to exercise their franchise in 278 polling stations spread over 26 constituencies across the Kargil LAHDC Kargil election 2023 was the first local poll in Ladakh since it split from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 to become a union territory after Article 370 was abrogated. The new council is scheduled to be in place before October 11 September, the Ladakh administration announced a new schedule for elections to the fifth LAHDC in the Kargil region, after a directive issued by the Supreme Court Ladakh administration notification came after the apex court restored the party symbol of National Conference for the upcoming election, and set aside the previous election notification since candidates of NC had not been able to file the nominations existing council is headed by the NC's Feroz Ahmad Khan. The Congress joined hands with the NC before the election and fielded 22 candidates. NC fielded 17. Both parties said the arrangement was restricted to areas where there was a tough contest with the BJP BJP, which won one seat in the last election and later took its tally to three with the joining of two PDP councillors, had fielded 17 candidates this time.
