Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line To Become Operational From 9 October. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru residents are about to be gifted time, saved from relentless road traffic, as Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line also known as the Whitefield-Challaghatta Metro corridor will be fully operational from Monday, 9 October. It is not unknown that residents of Whitefield face the brunt of rejection and heavy time taking commute travelling to Bengaluru to work.

Notably, there will be no official inauguration of the Purple line of Bengaluru Metro, Bangalore Central MP, PC Mohan, said on Sunday.

In a post on X, PC Mohan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to commence services on the new stretches of the Purple Line without postponing operations for a formal inauguration ceremony with VIP presence 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and 2.05-km Kengeri-Challaghatta sections will open to the public from 5 am. They are part of the Purple Line, which will stretch from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west and span 42.85 km.\"PM Narendra Modi Ji has instructed BMRCL to throw open services on the new stretches of the purple line (Challaghatta to Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield) on an immediate basis and without delaying the operations to hold any formal inauguration ceremony with a VIP presence,\" a communique, posted by PC Mohan on X said further said that this is another demonstration of cutting down VIP culture in the country and placing public interest as the top priority.\"We must place on record PM Modi ji's invaluable contribution to Bengaluru - the most among any other PMs,\" it said further said that whether it is the long-pending approvals for the Suburban Rail, the rapid approval and construction of the STRR (Satellite Town Ring Road), the expansion of Namma Metro Phase 2A and 2B, the addition of electric buses to augment BMTC's fleet size under the FAME-II scheme, or the expansion of Kempegowda International Airport with a new terminal (T2), PM Modi has truly prioritised the development of Bengaluru.\"All of these infrastructure projects will ease the commute in the city and greatly contribute to enhancing the quality of life of an average Bengalurean,\" the communique said.

