Mint Primer: Sikkim Review: How Safe Are Dams In India?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Chungthang dam in Sikkim, the source for a hydropower plant, collapsed last week, killing 30 people. Recently, other states have also witnessed catastrophes involving large dams leading to floods and landslides. Just how safe are these mega-projects? Mint explains.

