ODI World Cup 2023: Will India Beat Australia In Their Opener? Scientific Astrologer Predicts - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The atmosphere at Chepauk is charged with emotion as anticipation builds for the upcoming match. According to astrologer Greenstone Lobo, after analyzing the astrological charts of the people involved, including the coaches and captain, it appears that India holds a significantly higher chance of emerging victorious. This prediction is largely attributed to the fact that Rohit Sharma is leading the World Cup team against Australia for the first time, making India the favored team in this crucial encounter.

"Emotions are running high at the Chepauk, Looking at the charts all the people in pray, the coaches and the captain, I would say that India definitely have a higher chance of winning because of the fact Rohit Sharma is captaining the World Cup team for the first time against Australia. The highest chances of winning in this match goes to India." says Lobo